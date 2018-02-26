Chelsea are set to make Eden Hazard a huge offer in order to

The Belgian superstar has often been the Blues’ life and soul this season, but fears are that he wants to move up to the Merengues.

According to the Daily Mail, this has prompted the Blues to ponder a huge offer for the former Lille man: a massive €340.000 a week in order to keep him in London.

With Cristiano Ronaldo starting the season poorly and Gareth Bale still flattering to deceive along with Karim Benzema, it sounds like Florentino Perez is planning a revamp, with Hazard one of the big names being targeted.

He has a deal that will keep him at Chelsea until 2020.

The Blues are not interested in selling, and are holding out for £200 (€226m), which would put the Belgian (who has scored 15 goals in all comps this season) above the €222m PSG paid for Neymar in summer.