Chelsea ready to let Courtois walk to Madrid if he won't sign extension
29 December at 15:05Chelsea could be willing to let Thibaut Courtois go to Real Madrid, according to noted pundit Guillem Balague.
The Belgian international has been sensational since Antonio Conte’s arrival, and is so far unwilling to sign a new deal with the Blues. He currently makes £100.000 a week, but reportedly wants to be paid as much as star striker Eden Hazard, who is on twice that sum.
According to Balague, the Pensioners will be willing to let the goalkeeper walk if he won’t sign a new deal.
The Belgian’s deal expires in 2019, meaning that the Blues only have a few months to agree to a new deal until he can leave for free.
The two sides have struggled to reach an agreement, and Courtois’ ex-girlfriend lives in Madrid, where their two children are being raised.
The Madrid side believes that the Belgian goalkeeper wants to return to a town that he considers to be home, having played there for Atletico Madrid, too.
