Kingsley Coman. According to

Reports in France claim that Chelsea are ready to make a summer move for Juventus attacking midfielder. According to Telefoot (via The Sun) , the Premier League champions elect have already tabled a £52.4 million bid for the 20-year-old who has been on-loan at Bayern Munich since 2015.

The West London club are trying to steal a march on their rivals for his signature, Bayern Munich and Manchester City (who have reportedly made a £43.6 million bid) by making an offer to the Italian side that they just cannot refuse.



There could be problems facing the Blues however, as Bayern have until April 30 to activate a clause in his two-year loan deal that allows them to take the player outright for just €18 million. Chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has already stated that his club will honour that agreement stating that; “The option is valid until April 30. He had a few difficulties after the Euros, but lately has returned to usual level. We expect to keep the player.”



The same report claims that the player is entitled to reject a permanent move to the Allianz Arena, and with the sort of offer Chelsea are prepared to make, it seems likely that the Serie A champions will be encouraging him to do just that.