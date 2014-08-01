It appears that Chelsea have joined the

The Liverpool and Arsenal target was the subject of offers of up to

90 million last summer, but the Ligue 1 holders didn’t want to sell him.

Chelsea have a deal in mind in order to sign the 24-year-old: they are ready to offer Michy Batshuayi in exchange for him.

The Belgian international is really struggling to earn playing time at Stamford Bridge, despite flashing plenty of potential with his country.

A former star of Marseille, Batshuayi has scored two Premier League goals, and was a star at Marseille, netting 17 Ligue 1 goals in 2015/2016.

Liverpool have recently re-entered the race for Lemar, who scored nine Ligue 1 goals last season, and adding ten assists.

The recent French international was seen as the man Arsenal wanted to replace Alexis Sanchez. Having agreed to sell the Chilean, the Gunners stopped it when they were not able to secure Lemar.