Chelsea are very close to nabbing Toby Alderweireld , according to the Daily Mail.

The Tottenham defender is reputed to be a very strong centre-back, but has seen his playing time at Wembley be curbed because of a contract dispute.

The Belgian wants better wages, and found himself on the bench recently as the North Londoners beat Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.

According to the Daily Mail, the Pensioners are ready to spend

50 million on the Belgian international, who is also wanted by Real Madrid, Manchester United and Barcelona. Interestingly, he is wanted by Spain’s elite despite flopping at Atletico under Diego Simeone.

There is also something else: speaking to the Mail itself, Coach Mauricio Pochettino hinted that Alderweireld wasn’t getting playing time because he wasn’t doing all that well in training:

"I need to pick the players that I believe are the best players to win against Chelsea and then against Stoke", the Argentine said. "I cannot play with more than 11 and you need to choose.

"I am agreed that the players need to play and compete but for me, first of all every single player needs to show in the training session that they are better than their team-mate and then at that moment I pick.