Antonio Conte is searching for a new midfielder for his Chelsea team in January and according to Sky Sports, the Premier League leaders are set to make a move for Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko.



The 22-year-old Frenchman has been in wonderful form this season and Chelsea have been tracking him with interest. A club delegation made informal enquiries when the Ligue 1 side played Spus in the Champions League at Wembley and now reports suggest that the Blues are about to steal a march on other admirers such as Juventus and Manchester United, by tabling an offer this month.



Whilst it’s believed that to prize Bakayoko away from the principality before the end of the season will be difficult, Conte may reserve the player for June to ensure he heads to West London for next season.

Bakayoko joined Monaco in 2014 from Rennes and has made almost 50 appearances for the club. His performances this season have helped propel the club towards the summit of the Ligue table.







