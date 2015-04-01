Chelsea, Real Madrid target drops huge Barcelona hint

Ajax defensive starlet Davinson Sanchez is one of the most wanted defenders in Europe at the moment as his stunning performances have lead the Lancers to reach the Europa League final and win the Ererdivise.



The talented Colombian centre-back is being linked with moves to Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid but the player has apparently revealed the team he’d like to play for next season.



​Talking to Spanish broadcasters Cadena Ser, the 20-year-old commented transfer speculations regarding his future.



“Everybody would like to play for a club like Barcelona, they are part of the world’s elite”, Davinson Sanchez said.



​Scorer of six goals in 46 appearances in all competitions so far this season, Sanchez is one of the most promising centre defenders in Europe. Manchester United fans could gave him a closer look earlier this week as the talented defender started in the Europa League final played by Ajax against the Red Devils and lost by the Lancers for 2-0.