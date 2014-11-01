

The Mirror reports that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has told club bosses that he needs to spend big in the summer transfer window. After his side kept their double hopes right on track with a 4-2 FA Cup semi-final victory over Spurs on Saturday, the Italian tactician wants reinforcements ahead of next term to keep the club at the forefront both domestically and in the Champions League.

The two players thought to be top of his wish-list are Everton striker Romelu Lukaku and Southampton centre-half Virgil van Dijk. The former has already stated that he will leave Goodison Park at the end of the season and Conte may have to part with around £80M to bring the Belgian international back to Stamford Bridge.



25-year-old van Dijk’s season is already over after picking up an ankle injury. The Dutchman has also made it clear to Southampton chiefs that he’s ready to depart in the summer and The Saints have moved quickly to place a £50M fee on his head.

Despite these high prices, Conte has told Chelsea patron Roman Abramovich that it will be money well spent in the long term.