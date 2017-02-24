Thibaut Courtois, should he decide to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

According to Goal.com , Chelsea have identified the man they want to replace Belgian goalkeeper, should he decide to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

The 24-year-old has made no secret of the fact that he is still fond of Madrid having played there on-loan for Atletico and the custodian is reportedly a summer target for city rivals Real. Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is looking to replace Keylor Navas at the end of the season with Manchester United’s David De Gea another name at the top of the wanted list at the Santiago Bernabeu.



The Premier League leaders however, have identified the man they want to bring in should the Belgian depart and that is current Atletico Madrid number one Jan Oblak. The 24-year-old Slovenian, who arrived in the Spanish capital from Benfica for €16 million in 2014, has recently signed a new deal at the club which contains a €100 million release clause.