Chelsea look to have made Everton strikertheir primary summer target and in a Sunsport exclusive this morning, it’s been revealed that the Premier League leaders may use one of their young protégé’s to try ensure the Belgian international completes a move back to Stamford Bridge.

The journal claims that young highly-rated frontman Tammy Abraham will be offered to the Toffees as part of any deal to bring Lukaku to the capital with boss Ronald Koeman having already sent his top man Steve Walsh to take a look at the 19-year-old in action for Bristol City. With reported interest from Leicester City in the youngster, it’s understood that the Merseyside club are now in pole-position to sign him ahead of next season.



Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been a huge admirer of Lukaku since his arrival in the Premier League last summer and with Diego Costa looking almost certain to vacate his place in the dressing-room, the 23-year-old is the Italian tactician’s number one choice.