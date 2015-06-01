Fernando Muslera.

Chelsea have returned to an old flame in their quest to find a new back-up goalkeeper for Thibaut Courtois. According to the Daily Mail, the player who has emerged as the front-runner is Galatasaray number one

The journal claims the 30-year-old was one of the names on boss Antonio Conte’s list in January as he tried to find a replacement for current number two Asmir Begovic who looked bound for Bournemouth. Despite the move failing to materialise, the south-coast club still want the Bosnian international ahead of next season and this time it seems the player is desperate for that move to happen.



With Celtic’s Craig Gordon recently signing a new deal at Parkhead, Muslera now tops the list ahead of Milan’s Diego Lopez and PSG’s Salvatore Sirigu; both players are currently on-loan at Espanyol and Osasuna respectively.



Galatasaray are believed to be willing to let Muslera leave Istanbul for offers of around £15 million and the Premier League leaders have reportedly already made new contact over the Uruguayan international.