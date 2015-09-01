Chelsea rival Bayern, Man City for Monaco starlets

Chelsea are interested in Monaco duo Thomas Lemar and Djibril Sidibé, the Telegraph's Matt Law writes today.



This news comes mere hours after Chelsea signed Victor Moses to a new deal. Though Law writes that both Marcos Alonso and Moses are highly rated, the Blues are preparing to fight on four fronts next season, meaning a beefed-up squad.



Conte mostly had to do with what he was given in defence this season, barring the signing of David Luiz at the back.



Sidibé has done very well this season, while Lemar has grown into one of France's most appreciated wingers, his direct running and tremendous shooting earning him seven Ligue 1 goals this season and his maiden cap with the French national team.



Le10Sport revealed recently that Manchester City were enthusiastic about both talents, too, partially justifying why Pep Guardiola was spotted at the Parc des Princes in late January as Monaco faced PSG.



The French outlet also wrote that Jose Mourinho was very enthusiastic about Sidibe, even before he joined Manchester United.



Lemar, on the other hand, is also liked by Bayern Munich.