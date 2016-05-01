In an interview with Sky Sport on Thursday, Roma coach Luciano Spalletti explained that he was looking for January reinforcements to strengthen his squad as they look to keep the pressure on Juventus at the top of Serie A.



This morning comes the news that the club’s new Sporting Director, Frederic Massara will be heading to London to meet Chelsea representatives over the possible loan deal of young winger Charly Musonda. The Giallorossi have been long term admirers of the 20-year-old Belgian and Massara’s predecessor Walter Sabatini has, on more than one occasion, been close to bringing the youngster to the Italian capital.



Sky Sport also believes that his trip to England will also be an opportunity to discuss the possibility of bringing Everton wide man Gerard Deulofeu to the Eternal City on a short-term loan. The 22-year-old Spaniard is also a target of AC Milan and the Italian duo look set to go head to head to try to bring the player to Serie A.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler