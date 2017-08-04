Diego Costa out of Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have come forward to dismiss claims that coach Antonio Conte is trying to force Spanish strikerout of Stamford Bridge. ITV Sport claims that a lawyer claiming to represent the 28-year-old has threatened legal action over the striker’s future after the player himself accused Conte of sending a text message to him in June. A spokesman for the Premier League champions stated that; “ The premise the lawyer has put forward is just wrong.”

"The decision on Diego was made back in January. The player knew the decision, his agent knew the decision, clearly the lawyer has not been well informed. The lawyer's argument that Antonio as a coach has forced the player out by text message in June is just nonsense. He was no longer part of his plans.”



Having already been linked with a move to China in January, the temperamental Spaniard was omitted from the team’s trip to Leicester City after an alleged training ground bust-up. In the build up to Sunday’s Community Shield, Conte stated that; “For me it's very simple, the situation. I repeat what I said in the past, maybe 10 days ago. The player, his agent and the club knew very well the future of the player in the summer. For sure I don't understand why lawyers are getting involved. I don't understand this. The situation is very clear and is always the same."