Chelsea’s Alex Sandro deal gets further away due to Matic Man Utd move

Chelsea have agreed Nemanja Matic’s price-tag with the Serbia International who is set to join the Red Devils in the coming hours. The former Juve target has already posted a picture with his new Man Utd jersey and is now going to have his medical with the Red Devils ahead of completing his move to the Old Trafford where he is going to reunite with his old Chelsea boss José Mourinho.



Juventus had also opened talks over the signing of the former Benfica star but the Serie A giants failed to match Chelsea’s € 45 million asking price.



According to Sky Italia,Chelsea wanted to include Alex Sandro in a possible swap deal for Matic but Juventus rejected the Blues’ offer.



Given Chelsea’s reluctance to sell them Matic, Juventus could now decide to block the transfer of the Brazilian star who is reported to be still on Chelsea’s sights despite their opening € 60 million bid was rejected by Juve two months ago.



Alex Sandro has yet to agree to terms on a contract extension with the bianconeri but his contract in Turin expires in 2020 and the Old Lady is in no rush to make him sign a new deal.

@lorebetto

