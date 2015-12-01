Chelsea's Courtois raises white flag in title race

Chelsea's Belgian international goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was asked if the race for the Premier League title is effectively over given Man City's incredible run where they've won 20 out of 22 matches so far and drawn the other two giving them a 15 point lead at the top of the table.



The former Atletico Madrid player stated the title race "was almost over. We have to be honest that unless they go through a bad period of form where they start losing some games it would be very hard to catch them. But obviously we have to try and push them as we're only in the middle of the season."



See the entire interview below





Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)