Chelsea’s Dzeko concerns grow as Schick could be ruled out for a month
29 January at 12:55Roma have just released a medical update on Patrik Schick and the injury of the Czech Republic star concerns the giallorossi as well as Chelsea. The former Sampdoria star, in fact, had been identified as Edin Dzeko’s natural heir but his latest injury could convince Roma not to sell the Bosnian striker.
“The club's medical staff have issued the following update on the condition of forward Patrik Schick”, Roma announced through their official website.
“On Monday Patrik Schick underwent medical assessments which revealed the player is suffering from the after-effects of a strain to his left quad muscle, with oedema also present. Schick has begun a personalised recovery plan.”
The 22-year-old could be ruled out for a month, which means Roma will be lacking of centre forwards if they also sell Dzeko to Chelsea.
Gregoire Defrel has failed to live up to expectations so far this season as he has yet to score his first goal with the giallorossi.
Roma’s GM Umberto Gandini talked about Dzeko’s situation announcing that the club have reached an agreement with Chelsea.
The agent of the player, however, has yet to give green light to Dzeko’s Chelsea move and both the Blues and Roma are now running out of time to wrap up a deal.
