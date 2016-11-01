Chelsea's hopes alive as Alex Sandro set for Juventus summer exit

Italian media outlet TuttoMercatoWeb report that Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro's tenure at Juventus will come to an end when the transfer season opens in July 2018.



According to the report this past summer Chelsea pressed really hard for the former Porto full-back, their last offer reaching €50 million as well as offering the player a very high wage, the highest they can afford. The Bianconeri however continued to say no and began talks with the player to extend his contract.



However, TuttoMercatoWeb reveal that after Juventus have matched Chelsea's wage offer they were told by the player's representatives that he is not interested and expressed a clear desire to leave the club in the summer.



Juventus therefore, are already working on the player's replacement and have expressed an interest in Roma's Emerson Palmieri who, reprotedly, will not be allowed to leave for any less than €30 million.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)