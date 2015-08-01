Chelsea’s three-man striker shortlist revealed
30 March at 14:43Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is willing to sign one new striker in the summer and according to several reports in England, the Italian tactician has shortlisted three potential reinforcements for the Blues’ attacking department.
Conte is known to be a long time admirer of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard joined Juventus in 2014, just a few weeks after Conte’s sudden departure from the J Stadium. Many believe it was Conte to suggest Juventus to sign Morata before leaving the club.
The next summer could be the right time for the duo to finally start working together as Morata might be looking for more game time somewhere else from the Santiago Bernabeu, not to mention that his girlfriend is rumoured to have begun the hunt for a new property in London.
If Morata is Conte’s favourite striker for the summer, Chelsea’s director of sport is said to be ‘desperate’ to take Romelu Lukaku back to the Stamford Bridge although the Belgian striker’s move is not going to be a cheap one given that Everton rejected Chelsea’s € 70 million bid last summer.
Last but not least, Alexis Sanchez who has recently revealed to be willing to stay in London but “with a team that is winning things.” The Chile star’s contract expires in 2018 but he’s not going to sign a new agreement with Arsenal which means he’s going to leave the Gunners in the summer as the Premier League giants do not want to lose their star striker for free at the end of next season.
