Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is not happy with the Premier League champions’ summer transfer activity. The Blues have signed the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Willy Caballero this summer but Conte wants to add more quality and depth to the champions.



The Blues did not play in the Champions League last season and the Italian tactician wants more quality players to move to South West London in the summer to help Chelsea become genuine contenders for Europe’s elite competition.



Many big names have being linked with a move to Chelsea of late, including Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale and Juventus’ left-back Alex Sandro. ​Chelsea, however, are running out of time with the summer transfer window closing in less than three weeks.







Conte wants reinforcements especially on the wings and yesterday’s Community Shield defeat to capital rivals Arsenal (their second to The Gunners in 71 days after losing the FA Cup Final in May) is more proof that the summer transfer window is not going to plan for the former Juventus boss.



After Victor Moses had fired Chelsea ahead, Arsenal drew level thanks to a powerful header from Sead Kolasinac. The Serbian left-back scoring on his Gunners’ debut after he joined the North London side as a free agent this summer.



​Chelsea and Juventus had been linked with signing Kolasinac in January but Arsenal managed to seal the transfer of the former Shalke 04 star from under their rivals’ noses.







Kolasinac can either play as central defender of left-back and could have been a good addition to this Chelsea side. The Blues’, however, failed to seal the player’s transfer and Kolasinac netted the goal that sent the game to penalties which eventually led to Arsenal’s victory.



Last but not least, big summer signing Alvaro Morata played Kolasinac on side from the free-kick that allowed the 24-year-old to score the equaliser for Arsene Wenger's side.



​Chelsea fans should not panic just yet as Sunday's game was merely preparation for the new campaign which starts this weekend. Their first ‘official’ game however, was evidence of how Conte needs more reinforcements if they are to repeat their amazing achievements of last year.



@lorebetto

Lorenzo Bettoni