A Chelsea win against Barça may not be enough for Conte to save his job

The days of Antonio Conte as Chelsea’s manager seem to be numbered. Its no secret the Italian tactician is not on good terms with Blues’ chiefs and President Roman Abramovich who hired him in 2016, when Conte was still in charge of Italian national team.



The former Juventus boss is contracted with Chelsea until 2019 and in the last few interviews he has insisted that he won’t resign even if Chelsea will end the season without any silverware.



The Italian tactician has been shortlisted by the Italian FA as a possible replacement for Gigi Di Biagio who has recently been appointed as the azzurri interim coach after Giampiero Ventura’s World Cup fiasco.



The FIGC vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta has publicly announced that Conte, Ancelotti and Mancini are among the candidates to take over at Italy but, yet again, Conte confirmed his will to remain at Chelsea until his contract expires.



The Blues, however, have already set their sights on possible replacements for the Italian tactician. According to reports in England and Spain, Luis Enrique is the leading candidate to take over at the Stamford Bridge next season, whilst Conte is also wanted by Psg.



A win against Barcelona tonight would be unexpected but, at the same time, it won’t help Conte to save his job at the end of the season.



The general feeling is that Roman Abramovich has already decided to part company with the Italian at the end of the season and even if Conte manages to eliminate Barcelona tonight, Chelsea’s Russian owner would still decide to sack him at the end of the season as the relationship between the Italian and Chelsea’s chiefs will improve even if the Blues come back to England with a quarter-final place in their pockets.



Lorenzo Bettoni