Chelsea: Sarri set for showdown talks over Napoli future
08 May at 09:45Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport believe that Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri is set to have showdown talks with Aurelio di Laurentiis, as he ponders over his future.
Sarri joined Napoli as the club's manager in 2015, after Rafael Benitez was axed from his post at the helm of affairs. While he has not won any major accolade with the partenopei, his side has played attractive football and came close to winning the Scudetto this season. It was last season that Sarri was awarded the Serie A Manager of the Year accolade.
Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport say with Sarri weighing up his future, the Italian is set to hold talks with De Laurentiis at the end of the season.
It is said that the Napoli chairman wants all of it sorted before the 20th of May as he too is looking at possible alternatives for Sarri, with Shakhtar's Paulo Fonseca a prime target.
It is believed that Sarri and De Laurentiis seem far from their valuation, with the chairman unwilling to give Sarri the wage he wants. The former Empoli manager is said to have a 8 million euros release clause in his name, with Chelsea and Monaco already having drawn links with him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
