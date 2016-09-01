Chelsea see their opening €25m bid for Serie A midfield star rejected
30 December at 23:00Atalanta have rejected Chelsea’s € 25 million bid for Franck Kessié, today’s edition of Libero reports. The Italian paper confirms the news that had been previously published by popular English paper The Guardian. According to both publications, Chelsea’s € 25 million bid has been rejected by Atalanta as the Serie A side are in no rush to sell the 19-year-old midfielder who is one of Europe’s most promising midfielders.
Chelsea are not the only club interested in signing the talented Ivorian star who is at his first season in Italy’s top flight. The Blues are among a host of clubs interested in signing the Ivorian midfielder in January. The South West London club have to face competition from Tottenham and Juventus, whilst Arsenal boss Wenger has recently claimed that he has never made contact with the player’s agent to discuss a possible move of Kessie at the Emirates Stadium.
Reports in Italy suggest that Atalanta will not sell Kessié in January and will be waiting for the best bidder to put on the table € 40 million to seal the midfielder’s transfer next summer.
