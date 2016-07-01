Chelsea send message to Juventus over Alex Sandro pursuit
22 February at 11:50Within the last few hours, Chelsea have told Juventus that they are no longer interested in securing the services of Alex Sandro. The Blues have been linked with a move for the Brazilian left-back several times within the last couple of years, but now it seems they are happy with the options at their disposal.
Bianconeri directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici value the former FC Porto man very highly, and had been unwilling to accept a lowball offer from the Stamford Bridge outfit.
Meanwhile, Antonio Conte and his board are now apparently content with having Marcos Alonso at their disposal, as well as Emerson Palmieri who recently arrived from Roma.
It now remains to be seen whether this means the one time Copa Libertadores winner will remain in Turin for the long-term, or will another club come forward during the summer? The player has never given any indication he is desperate to leave Italy, so there is no great rush on either side.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments