Chelsea send scouts to watch £30m Serie A star during tonight’s Milan-Roma clash
07 May at 16:05Chelsea are one of those clubs interested in signing Serie A star Kostas Manolas whose contract with the giallorossi expires in June 2019. The Greece International is a long time target of the Premier League table leaders who have been monitoring the situation of the former Olympiakos man for almost one year.
The Sun claims representatives of Chelsea will be at the San Siro tonight to watch the performance of the talented right-back against AC Milan.
Roma need to snatch a win against the rossoneri tonight as they need to leapfrog Napoli in second place. Finishing the current Serie A season as runner-ups would allow the giallorossi to avoid the Champions League play off stage in the summer managing to get a straight qualification to the group stage.
Manolas is also being chased by Serie A giants Inter but Chelsea are reported to be in pole position to sign the 25-year-old given that the nerazzurri won’t play in Champions League next season. Chelsea are reported to be ready to offer £ 30 million to sign Manolas.
