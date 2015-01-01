According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, a scouting team from Chelsea were at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Sunday to watch Lazio take on Atalanta. Having already been linked with a possible move for Biancocelesti defender Stefan de Vrij, the main subject of their attention was Brazilian midfielder Felipe Anderson.



The 23-year-old, a reported target for Manchester United in the previous two transfer windows, is unsettled in the Italian capital and having already reportedly received offers to go and play in China, it’s now believed that Antonio Conte, who knows the player well from his time in charge of Juventus, could be ready to make a shock move.



Felipe Anderson played 82 minutes of Sunday’s 2-1 win as his future remains uncertain. Having been criticised for some below-par performances last season, the Brazilian international has returned to form during the current campaign as his team search for Champions League football next season.