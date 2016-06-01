Chelsea sent scouts to watch Germany star during England clash
22 March at 23:07Chelsea have sent their scouts to watch Germany and AS Roma star Antonio Rudiger who is known to be a long time target of the Stamford Bridge hierarchy, The Daily Mail reports.
Rudiger started as centre-back in Germany’s 1-0 over England tonight and played the whole friendly game against the Three Lions.
The 24-year-old defender can also be adapted as a right back although he prefers playing in centre defence.
Both Manchester clubs are also said to be monitoring the performances of the Germany International who is reportedly considering leaving the giallorossi in the summer due to some racial abuses he has been suffering during his one-year and a half spell in Italy.
Chelsea are reportedly preparing an offer in the region of £ 30 million with AS Roma that could be forced to sell Rudiger or any other of their stars to solve their poor financial situation.
Rudiger’s Roma contract runs until 2020.
