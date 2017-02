Chelsea are asking for a steep price for Diego Costa, even for these current prodigal times.

Tianjin had already had an

107m offer refused recently, with the 28-year-old also being told he’d earn

100m over three seasons in three seasons in the Far East.

(via 101greatgoals) claim that the Blues have told Tianjin Quanjian that Costa’s pricetag is of €150 million.