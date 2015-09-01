Chelsea set to debut newest acquision tomorrow
19 January at 17:20Ross Barkley is in line to make his Chelsea debut from the substitutes' bench against Brighton on Saturday, head coach Antonio Conte has confirmed.
The 24-year-old was registered too late to play a part in Wednesday's dramatic FA Cup third round replay win over Norwich City following his €17 million move from Everton, but has been training with the first-team squad at Cobham and scored twice in a behind-closed-doors friendly against QPR on Thursday.
Ross is in a good physical condition," Conte told a news conference of Barkley. "Yesterday he played 70 minutes in a friendly game. Tomorrow he's in the squad. He's coming with us.
"I don't know if during the game I decide to give him the chance to play a part of the game or if I want to wait [to see] if the game doesn't ask for this type of situation. But he's in the squad. He needs to continue to improve, to work with us, in our idea [of football]."
