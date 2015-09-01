Chelsea set to debut newest acquision tomorrow

Ross Barkley is in line to make his Chelsea debut from the substitutes' bench against Brighton on Saturday, head coach Antonio Conte has confirmed.



The 24-year-old was registered too late to play a part in Wednesday's dramatic FA Cup third round replay win over Norwich City following his €17 million move from Everton, but has been training with the first-team squad at Cobham and scored twice in a behind-closed-doors friendly against QPR on Thursday.



Ross is in a good physical condition," Conte told a news conference of Barkley. "Yesterday he played 70 minutes in a friendly game. Tomorrow he's in the squad. He's coming with us.



"I don't know if during the game I decide to give him the chance to play a part of the game or if I want to wait [to see] if the game doesn't ask for this type of situation. But he's in the squad. He needs to continue to improve, to work with us, in our idea [of football]."