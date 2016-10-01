Chelsea set to fight it out with Real Madrid this summer for Algerian international
03 February at 11:19
According to Spanish journal Sport, Real Madrid are set to challenge Chelsea for the signature of Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam this summer.
The 26-year-old Algerian international is wanted by Antonio Conte for his Chelsea squad next season and he is reportedly prepared to offer the Italian side around £25 million to bring him to Stamford Bridge.
Ghoulam celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and despite having yet to open negotiations on a new deal at his current employer, tweeted that his best ever birthday gift was three years ago when he joined the Partenopei from Saint Etienne in 2014.
Le + beau KDO pour Moi c'était de signer au #SSCNapoli la veille de mon anniversaire 3 ans déjà le temps passe mais la passion reste MERCI pic.twitter.com/wZ7DemCm3Z— ghoulam faouzi (@GhoulamFaouzi) February 1, 2017
The player has made nearly 100 appearances for Napoli and has become a key part of their rise back to the top of Italian football. Conte however, is looking to do a major overhaul of his defence in the summer and the Algerian is adept at playing in a back three and would be a perfect fit in the Italian’s system in the Premier League.
Share on