According to Spanish journal Sport, Real Madrid are set to challenge Chelsea for the signature of Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam this summer.



The 26-year-old Algerian international is wanted by Antonio Conte for his Chelsea squad next season and he is reportedly prepared to offer the Italian side around £25 million to bring him to Stamford Bridge.



Le + beau KDO pour Moi c'était de signer au #SSCNapoli la veille de mon anniversaire 3 ans déjà le temps passe mais la passion reste MERCI pic.twitter.com/wZ7DemCm3Z — ghoulam faouzi (@GhoulamFaouzi) February 1, 2017



Ghoulam celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and despite having yet to open negotiations on a new deal at his current employer, tweeted that his best ever birthday gift was three years ago when he joined the Partenopei from Saint Etienne in 2014.

The player has made nearly 100 appearances for Napoli and has become a key part of their rise back to the top of Italian football. Conte however, is looking to do a major overhaul of his defence in the summer and the Algerian is adept at playing in a back three and would be a perfect fit in the Italian’s system in the Premier League.