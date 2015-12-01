Chelsea set to hijack Man Utd's quest for Ivorian full-back as Mourinho claims reports of his move to Old Trafford are "overstated"
04 August at 17:30
Chelsea are reported to be ready to move in and try to hijack Manchester United’s quest for Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier. According to the portal Le10Sport, the Premier League champions have now entered the race for the 24-year-old with United’s interest looking to have cooled.
After reports surfaced that a deal for the player was close, boss Jose Mourinho described those reports as “overstated” claiming that his priority remains a forward player and not a new full-back. The Manchester Evening News writes that the Portuguese tactician still has his heart set on Ivan Perisic despite reports today that Inter Milan are ready to tempt the 28-year-old Croatian with a new deal.
Aurier meanwhile, is banned from entering the UK after being charged for attacking a doorman at a Paris nightclub last September. Because of this, he was unable to travel with the rest of squad for last season’s Champions League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.
