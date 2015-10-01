

The Daily Star reports that Chelsea have been linked with a summer move for Milan goalkeeper Diego Lopez. The 35-year-old is currently on-loan at Spanish side Espanyol and according to As, the Barcelona based club are keen to make that move permanent.

Chelsea however, are lining up replacements should they lose Belgian number one Thibaut Courtois at the end of the season. The 24-year-old is a target for Real Madrid but it’s understood he is second-choice behind Manchester United’s David De Gea.



Lopez was on the Premier League leaders’ hit-list last summer and in January, when it seemed as though Asmir Begovic would leave Stamford Bridge. The Spaniard told Sky Italia that; “There was an opportunity last summer. I was very flattered by the manager's interest. I don't know if it will be maintained this summer”.



"Last year it was a priority option but now things have changed, and I don't know what will happen. It's one of the big clubs in Europe and it will probably win the Premier League. My idea has not changed at all and my intention is to continue at Espanyol. I hope it happens."