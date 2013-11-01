Chelsea set to reignite Belotti interest
17 August at 16:40Chelsea are set to reignite their interest in Torino forward Andrea Belotti but the Serie A club will not let their star player leave for anything less than £90m, according to TuttoSport via TalkSport.
The West London side have been keen on the Italian for a majority of the summer, and despite acquiring one of their targets, Alvaro Morata, from Real Madrid for a club record £70m they are still, as manager Antonio Conte firmly believes, without a strong enough strike force to truly mount a serious title challenge.
The 23-year-old Belotti had an impressive season with Torino last campaign, netting 28 times. This season, the goal-grabber has already scored twice.
Torino want to keep hold of their top striker and won’t listen to anything less than the 100 million euro release clause in his contract, so Chelsea will have to dig deep to secure their target.
