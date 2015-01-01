



Chelsea look to have landed the coup of the transfer window, if Sky Italia's sources have got their facts right. Sky write (via F365) that Chelsea director Michael Emanalo is in Italy to sign Torino star Andrea Belotti, who was reported to have a release clause of 100 million.

He has banged in 13 goals in 17 Serie A games this season.

Recent podcast guest Adam Digby picked up the story today, and it is threatening to go viral.

Sky Italia reporting that #Chelsea director Michael Emenalo is in Italy to seal a deal for #Torino striker Andrea Belotti! #CFC pic.twitter.com/uqObPVP6b8 — Adam Digby (@Adz77) January 31, 2017

Our sources had indicated that Belotti - a chilhood Milan fan - would probably head for either Arsenal or Manchester United.

The former had attempted to land the star in early January, but saw their £56m bid be rejected.