Chelsea slap huge price-tag on star striker Diego Costa
22 January at 10:41Chelsea star striker Diego Costa has emerged as a top transfer target for Chinese Super League giants Tianjin Quanjian. The Chinese club coached by 2006 Italy World Cup hero Fabio Cannavaro is looking for a top-class centre forward and has made contact with the former Atletico Madrid star over possible move to China in January. Trouble is, Chelsea are of course not willing to sell the Premier League leading scorer and have rejected an offer worth € 90 million for the 28-year-old striker who has 14 goals in 19 Premier League games so far this season.
According to the Sunday Times, however, the Blues have slapped a huge price-tag on their stair striker and could be open to sell him should any club match their economic demands. The British paper reports (via the Sun), that Chelsea have asked agents to find a Chinese club willing to pay £ 130 million (€ 150 million) to welcome the player’s services in January.
The striker has recently talked to his former teammate Oscar who is said to be persuading the Brazil-born striker to join a Chinese club in exchange for a mega-salary (possibly around € 30 million-a-year) that can only be offered by Chinese clubs. As of today, however, there are not too many chances to see Diego Costa leave Chelsea in the last ten days of the transfer window.
