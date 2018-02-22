Chelsea snub? Pirlo could become Italy’s new assistant coach
22 March at 17:30No secret Andrea Pirlo and Antonio Conte are on very good terms. The Italians worked together at Juventus winning three successive Serie A titles.
Pirlo has frequently visited his former coach in London over the last couple of years and several reports in England and Italy had suggested that the Maestro could have joined Conte’s technical staff in South-West London.
Conte, however, is set to leave the Stamford Bridge at the end of the season and, as of today, Pirlo is not likely to move to Chelsea at the end of the current campaign.
Reports in Italy today claim Pirlo is set to become the next assistant coach of Italy. It is still unclear who will take over at Coverciano after Gigi Di Biagio but Pirlo could be included in the azzurri technical staff regardless who the next manager will be.
No doubt, however, that if either Ancelotti or Conte will be appointed by the Italian FA, Pirlo would have more chances to join the azzurri technical staff.
Go to comments