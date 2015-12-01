Spanish striker Fernando Llorente has been speaking to Marca and has explained the reasons why a proposed January move to Chelsea failed to materialise.



The 31-year-old was believed to be on the verge of reuniting with his former Juventus boss Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge but according to the player, that was never going to be possible as he told the sports daily that; “Of course, I’ve known Conte for a long time now and I enjoyed playing under him at Juventus. However, with so many commitments coming so close together and with the difficulties of the January transfer window, I knew I would not be allowed to leave”.



New Swansea City boss Paul Clement is getting the best out of the big Spaniard and his performances of late, including grabbing a brace in the 3-2 win over Liverpool at Anfield, has given the south Wales club a fighting chance of remaining in the Premier League next season.