Chelsea & Spurs linked Fiorentina star scores again

Fiorentina's Italian international winger, Federico Chiesa, scored his fifth goal of the Serie A season earlier today when he bagged the winner in Fiorentina's 2-1 win away against Bologna at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.



The twenty year old Italian winger, has had a decent start to the season in a club that has had quite abit of turbulence with owners, the Della Vale brothers, having put the club up for sale and have been absent too. Last weekend the fans of the club protested the handling of the club's affairs after the humiliating 4-1 defeat at home against relegation battling Hellas Verona.



Today things went better as Chiesa scored the winner assisted by Milan Badelj, whose contract expires at the end of June 2018 and is free to negotiate with who he wants and could leave Fiorentina on a free transfer at the end of this season.



Given the turbulence at the club ant their inconsistant form which will likely see them miss out on European football next season, Chiesa's goalscoring exploits are bound to get him more attention from Premier League duo Chelsea and Spurs who have been linked with the player for quite some time.