Chelsea star admits he misses Barcelona?
21 March at 17:20Chelsea star winger Pedro regrets leaving Barcelona, Mundo Deportivo claims.
The former blaugrana ace made return to the Nou Camp in Barcelona’s 3-0 win over Chelsea earlier this month. The Spaniard was not in the Blues’ starting line-up but Antonio Conte subbed him on in the 82th minute and the crowd of the Nou Camp welcomed their former hero chanting “Pedro, Pedro, Pedro”.
The talented winger was of course very happy for the welcoming of his former fans and Mundo Deportivo highlights that Pedro was the last Chelsea player to leave the pitch after the defeat.
During his walk around the pitch Pedro is said to have told his former teammates that he regrets his Barcelona exit: “What I’d do to return in the Barcelona changing room”, Pedro reportedly told his former teammates.
His love for the club and for the city of Barcelona, however, had no impact on his performances at Chelsea as Pedro netted the winner for Chelsea in the following FA Cup quarter final tie between the Blues and Leicester City.
