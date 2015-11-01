Willian has revealed that he was close to joining Manchester United last summer. The 28-year-old has been talking to

Chelsea’s wing wizardhas revealed that he was close to joining Manchester United last summer. The 28-year-old has been talking to Globoesporte and he admitted that Jose Mourinho was keen to reunite with him when he took over the reins at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian international was one of the rare shining light’s last season in a dreadful campaign for the West London side, and when he was asked if he’d had any offers to move away last summer he replied; “From Manchester United, because Mourinho is there too. From other clubs I do not know, but there are always some things on the internet. But I'm glad to hear that there are clubs that admire my work."



Willian is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2020 and has carried on this campaign where he left off last year and has already notched up seven goals in all competitions.