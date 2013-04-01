It turned out to be the blueprint for success last season as Antoinio Conte led Chelsea to the Premier League title, but according to one of the current members of the squad, the Italian tactician may be on the verge of scrapping his tried and trusted 3-4-3 as they begin the defence of their crown.



Spanish full-back Marcus Alonso has revealed that the team are working on a new system in training that could take everyone by surprise next term. The 26-year-old was a regular starter in Conte’s first XI last season and made the left wing-back position his own after the Italian implemented the system that was to win him the championship.





The Express quotes Alonso, who told reporters in a recent interview that; “We are working on new things this year to improve as a team. [It was] not only Chelsea [that used this system]. It’s an old Italian system that worked very well last year.”

“It’s normal that other teams are trying to play like this, depending on the players you have. It’s good to play in different ways. Football forgets everything very quick. It’s already time to think about the next season and do better than last year.”