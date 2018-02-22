Luis Enrique has received quite the endorsement from a current Chelsea player!

With their upcoming Champions League Round of 16 clash with Barcelona coming up, the Spaniard had this to say about Enrique, who is being touted by many to be the next in line if Conte vacates the post:

“Luis Enrique has shown at Barcelona that he is a great coach with many qualities and I believe he would be good for any club, but I do not know him a lot on a personal level,” Alonso told Spanish Radio Cadena Cope.

The 27-year-old, a former star at Fiorentina, also had some words about next week’s clash with Barca:

He added: “When we face Barcelona in the Camp Nou we will have to put in a perfect performance to progress to the next round, this is clear.

“We will go to the match with a lot of confidence and belief in what we are capable of doing, especially after the first leg."

Marcos Alonso has scored a stunning six goals in Premier League action for the Blues this season, but his goals haven’t been enough to stop their decline under Coach Antonio Conte, and the Pensioners now find themselves a whole five points short of Champions League qualification.