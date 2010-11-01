The full-back was alluding to the key role the Roja legend played back in 2009, when his spectacular goal knocked Chelsea out of the Champions League semi-finals. Barcelona would go on to win the final 2-0 against Manchester United at the Olimpico in Rome.

Having drawn 0-0 at the Camp Nou in the first leg, Chelsea needed a result against Barcelona, and duly went ahead. They would be pegged back by a late Andres Iniesta equaliser, however.

“That (goal) changed his history so much and I think the Chelsea fans still feel that in their hearts,” Azpilicueta is quoted as saying.

“I think Andres continues to generate nightmares and I do not think we will get a good reception,” he added.

What the former Marseille man declined to mention - but may have been hinting at - was what many saw as the questionable refereeing on the day, which Chelsea fans to this day denied them at least two clear penalties.