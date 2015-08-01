Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma is attracting attention from Serie A duo Lazio and Fiorentina. The 22-year-old French international has only made seven appearances under Antonio Conte this season with injuries playing a big part in his omission from the first-team squad. The Italian tactician however, is believed to be ready to off-load the youngster to give him a chance to get more regular game time elsewhere as he continues his pursuit of Dutch stopper Virgil van Dijk.



Turkish giants Galatasaray have already made contact with the player but Fanatik (via The Express) has revealed that the Italian duo have now entered the race to grab his signature. Zouma arrived at Stamford Bridge from Saint-Etienne in 2014 and has a current deal with the Premier League leaders until 2019. He has made over 50 appearances for the Blues but will now consider his next step as he looks to get his career back on track.