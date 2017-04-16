Eden Hazard has hinted at the possibility of playing for other clubs in his career, but has also said that he’s currently focussed on Chelsea.

The Belgian was interviewed by France’s main broadcaster ahead of today’s grudge match against Manchester United, who are led by former Coach and fan nemesis Jose Mourinho.

“One of my personal ojbectives could be to play for other clubs,”

“But I’m trying to focus on the present, to end the current season with Chelsea. I have a deal until 2020.

“For the moment, I’m here, and I’m happy here.

“When it’s not PSG, it’s Real, then maybe Bayern… strangely enough last season it was nobody! [alluding to his poor 2015-2016 campaign]”.

Hazard has played a key role as the Blues have carved a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, but they’ll need something to beat Manchester United or take points in order to keep second-place Tottenham at bay.