Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois has shot down any rumours linking him to Real Madrid.

Speaking after the Pensioners defeated Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinals, the Belgian went back on the speculation that has long had him returning to Madrid.

“I’m enjoying Chelsea’s success at the moment,”

“I’ve been speaking English since I was ten.

“I’m liking life here very much, and I’m focussed on finishing the Premier League season and winning it”.

The former Atletico goalkeeper has been on top form this season, making a sensational save on Marcus Rashford yesterday.

Real Madrid are hoping to replace Keylor Navas, with president Florentino Perez hardly hiding his intention of adding a high-calibre goalkeeper.

The Costa Rican was sensational last season, but has made a number of errors this season, prompting the Merengues to go shopping among former Atletico goalkeepers.

De Gea is said to cost €60-70 million, however, hardly making him affordable.