Chelsea star confirms Man Utd talks
10 August at 12:20Chelsea star Willian has confirmed that Manchester United have held talks to sign him but added that negotiations fell apart due to Chelsea’s reluctance to sell him.
"There were a few conversations with my agent. I worked with Mourinho and I became his friend as well," the Brazilian told Goal.com
"He likes me a lot and I like him a lot as a coach and as a person. He has put his trust in me and in my work, and I was very grateful to him.”
"Manchester came to me, they talked with my agent, but nothing happened, because Chelsea would not negotiate me in any way and I'm very happy at Chelsea."
Willian was linked with a move to Manchester United last summer and this past January as well.
The Brazil star started the Community Shield clash this past Sunday and is expected to be one of Chelsea’s main men next season although Eden Hazard and Pedro are set to be regular starters up front at Stamford Bridge.
