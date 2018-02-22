Thibaut Courtois wants to play for Real Madrid,

The Belgian goalkeeper is considered to be one of the prime goalkeepers on the planet, and may be turned off by Chelsea’s inability to compete this season, both in England and in the Champions League.

According to Le Parisien, the Red Devil is also being pursued by Paris Saint-Germain, which explains why sporting director Antero Henrique met with him this season.

Yet while Courtois is interested, he is more enticed by Real Madrid, were he to leave the Blues.

The former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper has been linked to a move away for a while, and he is still in talks with Chelsea about his new deal. He wants to be paid as much as top earner Eden Hazard.

Real have also been connected to David De Gea, among others, and are looking to replace Keylor Navas.