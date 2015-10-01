Chelsea star Eden Hazard wants team-mate Diego Costa to return to training.

The Spanish international was dumped via Whatsapp by Coach Antonio Conte earlier this summer, and has since refused to train with the reserves.

"Diego? We spend three years together and we won everything, not the Champions League but we won the League. It was a pleasure to play with him,” Hazard said this morning.

Costa scored 20 goals as Chelsea triumphed in last year’s Premier League.

Atletico Madrid haven’t offered more than €45 million, however, while Chelsea’s asking price is more in the €55m region.

"I want him back but you know I don't make the decision. But he is a top guy, a top player,” Hazard continued.

"I hope for him in the future he can find a solution and I want to see him on the pitch soon."

The 28-year-old Costa has not hidden his desire to return to his former club, with who he reached the 2014 Champions League final.