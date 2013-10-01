Cesar Azpilicueta has told

Chelsea defenderhas told The Guardian that he is “flattered” to be linked with a summer move to Barcelona.The 27-year-old Spaniard has had another exceptional season at Stamford Bridge and has yet to miss a Premier League game this campaign.

His performances have caught the attention of the Catalan giants who are on the search for defensive reinforcements ahead of the next season. Talking to the journal, Azpilicueta explained that; “The truth is right now I am only thinking about Chelsea and I feel loved here. I’ve been here five years now and I extended my contract not long ago.”



"Of course it’s flattering to be linked to Barcelona: it means you’re playing well. I wasn’t hearing those sorts of stories last season. That’s a consequence of us being top of the Premier League, things are going well. My objective since I arrived was to grow as a player and a person.”



"I’ve adapted to the city, to the country. I feel settled, I’m comfortable with the language, my family is very happy. Right now my only objective is to continue with Chelsea."